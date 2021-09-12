Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $420.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE DECK traded up $9.13 on Tuesday, reaching $415.90. The company had a trading volume of 260,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $411.67 and its 200 day moving average is $362.26. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $198.60 and a 52-week high of $444.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,303 shares of company stock worth $4,258,416. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

