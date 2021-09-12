Define Price Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (DFA)

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Define has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Define coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00004098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Define has a market capitalization of $36.80 million and $65.42 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Define alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00071995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00130182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.87 or 0.00182424 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.79 or 0.07307507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,996.44 or 1.00041802 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.72 or 0.00897665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Define Profile

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,531,250 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Define Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Define directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Define should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Define using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Define Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Define and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.