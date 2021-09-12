Degenerator (MEME) 24-Hour Volume Tops $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

