Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $175.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.50.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $169.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Amundi acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,224,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,370,000. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,032,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

