Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.69

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 1877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $505.27 million, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

