Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.69

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 1877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.
The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $505.27 million, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.
About Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
