Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Down 4.6%

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.78 and last traded at $20.92. 16,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 870,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. Analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc D. Kozin acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,999 shares of company stock worth $3,777,236. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 163.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

