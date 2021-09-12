DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to post earnings per share of $1.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $12.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $13.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,804,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.