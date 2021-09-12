Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 93.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,675 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 410.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,942,000 after purchasing an additional 869,828 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 63.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,324,000 after purchasing an additional 350,200 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 36,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

APPS stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.37. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

