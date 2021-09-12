Digitex Token Market Capitalization Achieves $5.92 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00062640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00155622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Digitex Token Coin Profile

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.