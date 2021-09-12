Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $3,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 45.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,476,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after acquiring an additional 41,434 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after acquiring an additional 116,446 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCOM stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

