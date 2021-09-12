Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) shares traded down 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $29.83. 11,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 19,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 204,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 19.99% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x at the end of the most recent reporting period.

