Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,987,000 after acquiring an additional 115,807 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,140,000 after acquiring an additional 325,034 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $120.49 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $51.74 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.41.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

