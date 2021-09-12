Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

DIV traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,101. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$1.66 and a 52-week high of C$2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$350.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Diversified Royalty to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.40 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.