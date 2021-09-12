DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $11.89 on Thursday. DLH has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.99.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. DLH had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 3.72%. Equities research analysts expect that DLH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DLH in the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the second quarter valued at $170,000. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

