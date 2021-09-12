DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Lowered by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 27.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,787,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,044 shares of company stock worth $30,519,079 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $277.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.68. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.27 and a beta of 0.84. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

