Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.880-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.43 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.400-$5.600 EPS.

DLTR opened at $90.21 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.69.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

