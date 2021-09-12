Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$64.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOL. National Bankshares upped their target price on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 target price on Dollarama and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.36.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$55.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28. The firm has a market cap of C$16.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.48. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$45.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.87.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$954.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$957.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.5599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,258,100. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.