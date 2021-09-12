Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $991.33 million. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $967.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.39.

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $163,560.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,581.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,799 shares of company stock worth $37,321,239 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $510.87. 323,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,971. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $510.17 and its 200-day moving average is $442.23. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.