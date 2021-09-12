Donut (DONUT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,263.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $10,263.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Donut has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00077194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00129329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.27 or 0.00181437 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,510.33 or 1.00367796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.87 or 0.07299544 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.75 or 0.00943346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003025 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.