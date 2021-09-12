Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.86.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ DOCS traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,105. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.67. Doximity has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

