Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,451 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,294,000 after buying an additional 352,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,619,000 after buying an additional 316,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after buying an additional 1,332,999 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,167,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,126,000 after buying an additional 88,627 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,645,000 after purchasing an additional 288,685 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $567,762.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT opened at $77.33 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.26. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.45, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

