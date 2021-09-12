Duality Advisers LP Has $1.10 Million Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,173,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 105,224 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 525,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 27,411 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 225.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 277,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of HTGC opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $17.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%. The firm had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.