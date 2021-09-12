Duality Advisers LP Invests $858,000 in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $33,367,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,889,000 after purchasing an additional 304,431 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $18,854,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Hub Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 444,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,921,000 after purchasing an additional 134,963 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 71,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.64.

Shares of HUBG opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.80. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $74.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.