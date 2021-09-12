Duality Advisers LP Invests $975,000 in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 37,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $575,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

