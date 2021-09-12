Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,904 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $5,948,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after acquiring an additional 231,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI opened at $89.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

