Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX opened at $72.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.23 and a beta of 0.70. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $154.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.70.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.73.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $183,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,839 shares of company stock worth $1,366,862 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

