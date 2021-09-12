Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Laura Carr Sells 9,451 Shares

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) insider Laura Carr sold 9,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total value of £134,393.22 ($175,585.60).

Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,515 ($19.79) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.09. Dunelm Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,341.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,391.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $23.00.

DNLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,668 ($21.79).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

