Einsteinium Trading 17.1% Lower This Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $10.29 million and approximately $55,100.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.00 or 0.00396498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000608 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,980,736 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.