Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (ELAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE ELAT opened at $51.95 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.50.

Separately, TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health Incorporat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

