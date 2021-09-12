Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,252,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893,597 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $78,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.38. 1,433,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,078. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

