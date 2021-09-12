Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,721 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $120,556,000 after buying an additional 57,321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,517 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $489,393.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,662,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,960 shares of company stock worth $7,975,682 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $145.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

