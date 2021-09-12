Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.96. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $261,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

