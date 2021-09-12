Elrond (EGLD) Hits Market Cap of $5.60 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 66% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $288.41 or 0.00627634 BTC on exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $5.60 billion and $555.12 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00134272 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004883 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00020230 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00046847 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014526 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,230.40 or 0.02677600 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,388,332 coins and its circulating supply is 19,430,213 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

