Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ERJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 29.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in Embraer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 190,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter valued at $249,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERJ opened at $16.07 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

