Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:EHC traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 606,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,952. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.26. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after acquiring an additional 932,445 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after acquiring an additional 384,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 346.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 276,749 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,725,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

