Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,006 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,900 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 96,119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is -338.89%.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 785,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,897,146.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,150,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.