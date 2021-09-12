Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENGIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, May 17th. started coverage on Engie in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Engie in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ENGIY stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Engie has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $16.81.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

