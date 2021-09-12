Enjin Coin (ENJ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $88.06 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $1.41 billion and $88.06 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for $1.69 or 0.00003726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00060047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00163489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.01 or 0.00740033 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,331,121 coins. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

