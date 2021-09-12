Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 126,908 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 1,481.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 766.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 400,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1,594.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 296,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after buying an additional 279,024 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5,953.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 200,159 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,196,000.

Shares of KIE opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $40.61.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

