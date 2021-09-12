Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,079 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 77,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 998,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.