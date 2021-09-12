Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UCON. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,289,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,078,000.

UCON stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63.

