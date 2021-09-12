Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after purchasing an additional 856,885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 90.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,131 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,887,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,238,000 after purchasing an additional 49,493 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 65.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,571,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,314,000 after purchasing an additional 620,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.36. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.93.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

