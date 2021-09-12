Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Lancaster Colony worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,998,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,053,000 after buying an additional 135,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LANC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $173.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.74. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $162.53 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

