Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,369 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.83 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

