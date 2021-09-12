Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUMG. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94.

