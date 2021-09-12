Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Major Shareholder Sells $340,225.11 in Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $340,225.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 38,544 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $531,136.32.

On Friday, September 3rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,576 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $417,362.40.

On Wednesday, September 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 91,727 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $1,256,659.90.

On Thursday, August 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $692,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $1,279,910.94.

Shares of EOSE opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOSE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,224,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,466,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 920,213 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,737,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,651,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.