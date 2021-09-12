Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Epizyme stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 922,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,803. The company has a market capitalization of $556.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 788.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 11.5% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 21,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 16.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

