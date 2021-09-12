Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of EQB stock traded down C$1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$150.29. 52,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,735. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$73.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$159.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$146.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$139.12.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 17.2199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total transaction of C$78,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,264,320. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.20, for a total transaction of C$155,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at C$3,285,894.40. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,610,250 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James set a C$161.00 price objective on shares of Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$162.11.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

