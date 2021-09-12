Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for eBay Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for eBay in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni anticipates that the e-commerce company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for eBay’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $72.56 on Friday. eBay has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of eBay by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $222,990,000 after purchasing an additional 455,500 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,318 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,701 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.