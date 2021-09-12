Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $590.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will post $590.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $513.36 million to $615.20 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $622.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.41. 1,411,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,280. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

